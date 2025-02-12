The prestigious Ibn Battuta Prize for Travel Literature, one of the most esteemed Arab accolades in the genre, has honored seven Moroccan writers in its 2024-2025 edition, alongside recipients from Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Egypt.

Awarded by the Arab Center for Geographic Literature – Rihlat al-Afaq, the prize celebrated Moroccan authors Abdelhadi al-Kadioui, Mohammed al-Nidham, Mohammed al-Andalusi, Abdelrahman al-Tamara, Houria al-Rifi, Abdelaziz Jadir and Mohamed Khatabi. Egyptian honorees included Mohammed Salem Abada and Taha al-Shazly Ali, while Lebanese writer Issa Makhlouf, Syrian author Issam Mohammed al-Shahadat and Saudi writer Mashaan al-Mashaan were also recognized.

The jury also acknowledged the works of Palestinian writer Mustafa Mohammed Bsharat, Moroccan author Soufiane Belhaj and Egyptian writer Ahmed Abu Diab for their contributions to the genre.

Based in Abu Dhabi and London, the award's selection committee consisted of scholars and literary figures such as Khaldoun al-Shammaa, Abdelrahman Bseiso, Ahmed Barqawi, Ibrahim al-Jabeen and Ahmed Ibish. The jury itself included Abdelnabi Dhakir, Shuaib Halifi, Moufid Najm and Farouk Youssef, with Shadi Alaa al-Din serving as the coordinator.

This year, 43 manuscripts from nine Arab countries vied for the prize across the categories, including contemporary travel literature, edited manuscripts, diaries and translated travelogues. The judging process was rigorous, with multiple rounds of evaluation and a commitment to preserving anonymity for the submissions. After an initial screening, 26 manuscripts advanced to the final stage.

Founded in 2000 and first awarded in 2003, the Ibn Battuta Prize for Travel Literature is overseen by poet Nouri al-Jarrah and sponsored by poet Mohammed Ahmed al-Suwaidi. Its mission is to reignite Arab interest in geographic and travel literature.

This recognition of Moroccan literary talent follows another recent achievement, as nine Moroccan academics and researchers were honored just two days earlier at the Arab Book Award ceremony in Doha.