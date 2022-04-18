Artopol Art Gallery is presenting a special selection of Gülcan Karadağ's most striking works from different periods and series at the "Gülcan Karadağ: 30 Years in Art" exhibition, which will be held between April 20-30.

The exhibition blends personal experience, tradition and imagination with mysticism, transforming it into a work of art.

The artist has opened a total of 31 solo exhibitions in Turkey, Switzerland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Austria, France and Japan.

Karadağ brings together the history of thought, which has continued since the earliest civilizations, with mystery and aesthetics as a subject in her works. She interprets the symbols and people in the history of thought in a contemporary language.

"Farewell to the Sun" by Gülcan Karadağ, oil on canvas. (Photo courtesy of the exhibition)

The artist applies the sfumato technique with soft tones in her works, through which she aims to give the effect of reality and dimension.

Sfumato is one of the canonical painting modes of the Renaissance and is a painting technique for softening the transition between colors, mimicking an area beyond what the human eye focuses on, or the out-of-focus plane. Based on his research in optics and human vision, Leonardo da Vinci was the most prominent figure to use this technique.

The expansive forests of Montenegro will be the focal point of the exhibition. Life-giving nature gains continuity in the harmony of the forest. Soil is its cradle and creativity. The artist is the land, while the forest is her masterpiece.

Gülcan Karadağ's solo exhibition "30 Years in Art" can be visited at the Artopol Art Gallery as of Wednesday.