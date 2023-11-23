A new exhibition, shedding light on the transformation of Istanbul's gastronomic culture through the journey of Baylan Pastry Shop, has opened.

Titled "Istanbul's Baylan: 100-Year Adventure," the exhibition showcases photographs, documents, historical kitchen equipment and a variety of chocolate and confectionery boxes spanning Baylan's century-long history at the Multipurpose Hall of the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

Curated by researcher, author and academician Sevecen Tunç, the exhibition offers visitors a glimpse into Baylan's rich history intertwined with the birth and growth of the Republic of Türkiye.

"Visitors can expect a story that aligns with the republic because this brand has experienced its entire journey in parallel with the history of the republic. Thus, the exhibition doesn't only present the story of a brand but also unveils a journey through the history of the republic and Istanbul," Tunç told an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter.

Highlighting the significant figure in Baylan's history, Tunç mentioned Harry Lenas, recognized as Türkiye's first "schooled" pastry chef.

"Lenas is known as the creator of Baylan's signature taste, the Coupe Grille. Not only the hero of Baylan's branding process, but Lenas, a maestro in pastry making, brought numerous innovations to pastry-making. He introduced espresso coffee, cappuccino, Italian ice cream, milkshakes, tiramisu, Scandinavian sandwiches and authentic sandwiches made from full-fat gruyere cheese, being the first to bring these to Istanbul," Tunç explained.

In parallel with the exhibition, Tunç also prepared a book titled "Istanbul's Baylan: 100-Year Adventure," which chronologically narrates Baylan's journey from 1923 to the present day.

Describing the book as a multidimensional research piece aimed at Istanbul's cultural memory, Tunç remarked: "While many significant culinary landmarks of Istanbul succumbed to time over the past century, the secret to Baylan's uninterrupted path is illuminated through this book."

The book sheds light on the inception and development years of confectionery and pastry culture in Türkiye, contributing significantly to the gastronomy literature.

Commemorating Baylan's 100th anniversary, the specially curated exhibition will be open for free visits at AKM until Nov. 29.