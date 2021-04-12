Two Turkish pianists, 11-year-old Nisan Öksüz and 10-year-old Irfan Karakılıç, won their categories at the third International Online "Rezonante Sonore Festival" of Romania.

Attending Yaşar University's online music academy during the coronavirus pandemic, Öksüz and Karakılıç were rewarded for their work with this win, according to the university.

The competition was held online April 8-10 with 120 competitors of different ages from Turkey, Romania, Portugal, Spain, France, Hungary and Moldova. Öksüz and Karakılıç participated in the contest with videos in which they recorded their performances.

Öksüz captivated listeners with the works of Carl Czerny and Calude Debussy, while Karakılıç played stunning renditions of Johann Sebastian Bach and Franz Schubert.

The international jury members gave first prizes to Nisan and to Irfan in line with their age groups.