Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise appeal at Sunday's 64th Grammy Awards to end the Russian invasion in his country, through a video reportedly filmed within the last 48 hours.

Contrasting the joy of music to the devastation of the Russia's invasion of his country, Zelenskyy asked in his opening remarks: "The war. What’s more opposite to music?”

"Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway,” he continued.

"We defend our freedom. To live. To love. To sound,” added Zelenskyy. "On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence.”

To that silence, Zelenskyy went on to say: "Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story. Support us in any way you can. Any, but not silence. And then peace will come.”

The Ukrainian president ended his taped statement by naming several cities under siege in his country.

"I have a dream of them living, and free. Free like you on the Grammy stage,” said Zelenskyy, whose message was delivered before John Legend’s live performance of the song "Free.”

The Russian war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom among others implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,417 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,038 injured, according to U.N. estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.1 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the U.N.'s refugee agency.