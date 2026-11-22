Miley Cyrus has married partner Maxx Morando at a ceremony in California, according to reports.

Guests at the private ceremony are said to have included the singer’s father Billy Rae Cyrus and his partner Liz Hurley.

The Daily Mail reported the ceremony took place at a Palm Springs resort formerly owned by Frank Sinatra.

Cyrus wore a white dress for the occasion, with guests adhering to an otherwise all-black dress code.

Prior to her relationship with Morando, Cyrus had reportedly dated pop star Nick Jonas and singer Cody Simpson, and was married to actor Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018, months after losing their Malibu home to a California wildfire.

They split the following year, with their divorce finalizing in January 2020.

The singer and actress rose to fame starring as a high school student with a pop star alter-ego on Hannah Montana, with Cyrus’s godmother Dolly Parton appearing as her Aunt Dolly on the TV show.

Cyrus has had a successful music career since Hannah Montana ended, winning three Grammy Awards and one Brit Award, with her hits songs including "Wrecking Ball," "Flowers" and "Party In The USA."

She has had three number one singles and two number one albums in the U.K., according to the Official Charts Company.

Over the years, Cyrus has performed a number of duets with Parton, including a cover of "Wrecking Ball" for the country singer’s 2023 album "Rockstar."