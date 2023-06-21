Istanbul, renowned as one of the world's most beautiful cities, offers an enchanting symphony of unique sights, sounds, scents, flavors and music. Its distinct character sets it apart from other cities and within its vibrant streets and neighborhoods, a shared sense of aesthetic, thinking, culture, personality and human values emerge.

To compose this unique heritage, Istanbul's Esenler Municipality published a new book titled "Müzik Istanbul" ("Music Istanbul") prepared by prominent tambour player Hakan Dedeler as it delves into the cultural heritage and musical harmony gifted by those who have experienced and lived in Istanbul. The book showcases the contributions of composers and lyricists and introduces the precious musical instruments that have shaped the country's musical history.

With every turn of its pages, "Müzik Istanbul" invites readers to discover their own connection to Istanbul's music history, where they will find themselves immersed in the legacy of the talented artists whose names now grace the streets and venues of the city. It offers an opportunity to rediscover and take pride in Türkiye's rich musical culture.

The book comprises five chapters: history, theory and education; composers and lyricists; instruments and instrument players; folk, religious and Sufi music; European music and popular music.