Deep Purple, one of the legendary names in rock music, is set to take the stage with its former soloist and bassist Glenn Hughes in Ankara and Istanbul.

According to the band's written statement, the group will meet their fans at Ankara METU Vişnelik on Oct. 6, and at Istanbul Maximum Uniq Open Air on Oct. 7 as part of a tour organized to mark the 50th anniversary of their album "Burn" recorded during the Hughes era.

Hughes will be accompanied by band members Soren Andersen on guitar, Ash Sheehan on drums and Bob Fridzema on organ.

As part of the tour, the group will perform songs from the album "Burn" as well as Deep Purple's cult hit songs.

The album "Burn," which Deep Purple completed recording in 1973 and released in 1974, sold 4 million copies worldwide and entered the charts of Germany, Denmark, Austria and Norway at No. 1.