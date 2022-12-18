The Fener Rum Boys' High School, widely known as the "Red School," has opened its doors to visitors as part of the festivities to celebrate the New Year. Visitors formed long queues at the door, packing the streets of Istanbul's Balat.

Situated behind the Greek Patriarchate on Sancaklar Ramp, the school was founded in 1454, making it one of the oldest and most magnificent schools in history. This year it served as the site of a charity bazaar that attracted many visitors eager to take pictures, buy trinkets or just take in the architecture.

People waiting in long lines for the charity bazaar, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 17, 2022. (DHA Photo)

The high interest in the charity bazaar created intense vehicle and pedestrian traffic as the queue extended to the end of the Sancaktar Ramp.

Aerial view of Fener Rum Boys' High School as people swarm to the charity bazaar, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 17, 2022. (DHA Photo)

One of the visitors waiting in the line, Özlem Şensoy, said: "We have been waiting for two hours. We will see the inside of the school for the first time because it is closed to visitors, it opens once a year for this. We are excited. I am curious about the architectural texture. It is a magnificent place from the outside and I am always impressed when I pass by it."