The number of published materials in Turkey last year reached 68,554, including 61,512 books, with a 2.1% increase from 2018, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute's (TurkStat) International Standard Book Number (ISBN) data released Wednesday.

Last year, Turkish publishers released a total of 61,512 books, 415 electronic books (DVD, VCD, CD), 6,072 web-based books, 186 audiobooks (cassette, CD, DVD) and 369 other materials, totaling 68,554 items that were added to the ISBN.

The distribution of the subject matter of the materials released is as follows: Education made up 28.3%, adult fiction accounted for 18.2%, academic literature was 16.7%, adult culture 16.3%, 15.1% literature for children and youth, while 5.4% were religious books.

Out of the materials released, 90% were published in Turkish, 6.6% were published in English and 3.4% were released in a variety of other languages.

The number of books sold increased by 3.2% and reached 423,602,828 units.