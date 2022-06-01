Russian playwright and pioneer of modern short stories Anton Chekhov's "The Cherry Orchard" is set to meet theatergoers in the capital Ankara.

The play is a poignant portrait of a Russian aristocratic family that cannot face the reality of the changing social, political and economic order. The family farm, in which there is a large cherry orchard, is sold due to debts. The cherry orchard is the symbol of the past, along with the childhood memories of the owners of the farm, who are incapable of acting decisively in the face of the new order and keeping their property.

"The Cherry Orchard" will be staged by the Sahnekarlar theater troupe. Volkan Severcan, a Turkish actor and the founder of Sahnekarlar, stated the play that will meet the audience as part of the Culture Road Festival being held in the capital, parallel to the cultural festivities in the metropolis of Istanbul.

He noted that as a private theater club, Sahnekarlar was delighted to be performing a classical play within the scope of the festival, adding that the piece is very different from roles he has taken on in television and movies. He added that he plays a man who earned money through evil.

Volkan Severcan, a Turkish actor and the founder of Sahnekarlar, talks about Anton Chekhov's "The Cherry Orchard," Ankara, Turkey, May 31, 2022. (AA Photo)

Highlighting the many members of the team working behind the scenes, Severcan said that "The Cherry Orchard" is a play he has been wanting to stage and that he is excited to have this opportunity.

Sharing his reflections on the festivals' contribution to the Turkish cities and art, he said: "The Culture Road Festival is a very successful initiative, it has already echoed in Istanbul. We are very happy that it is also in Ankara. I hope it spreads to many parts of Turkey."

Acknowledging that the public has been at odds with the theater for a while due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added: "These festivals both in terms of concerts and theaters are very important in conveying better quality works to the audience. Especially with the Culture Road Festival initiative in Ankara, both the people of Ankara and the people in other cities must meet the days full of art, which they will enjoy."