The French performance troupe Les Passagers presented a visual feast for the people of Ankara with their 35-meter (115-foot) performance encompassing painting, dance and music.

Les Passagers, who came to Turkey's capital Ankara as part of the Culture Road Festival, performed at a height of 35 meters in the building located in Ulus Square.

The "flying painters" depicted the symbolic places of the capital in the festival logo, then danced while suspended by ropes hanging from the building amid the excited and curious gazes of the people.

The troupe performed new forms of vertical dance through their movements limited by harnesses and rope. Performing around the world and transforming high-rise buildings into giant canvases, Les Passagers offer theatrical, choreographic and pictorial performances.

The people of Ankara watched the show curiously and took videos and photos.

Group member Magali Brito, who made a statement to the press after the show, expressed her pleasure to be in Ankara as part of the festival.

Stating that they do "aerial dance," also known as air acrobatics, Brito noted that they usually perform in high places.