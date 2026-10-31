Bound in chains and suspended upside down in a water-filled tank, Harry Houdini once again defied death in Budapest on Friday as a new circus production paid tribute to the legendary escape artist, a century after his death.

The Budapest Circus premiered a show inspired by Houdini's most celebrated stunts, recreating the death-defying escapes that stunned audiences and helped establish him as one of the world's first global entertainment superstars.

Born Erik Weisz in 1874 to a Hungarian Jewish family, Houdini emigrated to the United States, where he rose to fame through his extraordinary ability to escape locks, chains and seemingly inescapable traps.

Rather than offering a conventional account of his life, the Budapest production explores themes of mortality, memory and the passage of time. The circus describes it on its website as "a journey through the borderlands between life and death, remembrance and letting go, and the very nature of time."

The performance portrays Houdini suspended between life and death, with his wife pleading for his return with Persephone, the queen of the underworld in Greek mythology.

"Someone who is doing escape pieces is always playing with death," the show's director, Laszlo Magacs, told Reuters. "He's always going to the other side."

The show blends theater, dance and acrobatics, including a recreation of Houdini's famous 1912 water escape, in which he was lowered upside down into a tank with his feet locked in stocks.

"I think Houdini was the first influencer in the world," Magacs said. "He was just a genius at how he sold his pieces, how he advertised himself."

A century after his death, Harry Houdini remains a figure whose life and legacy continue to attract interest.

A rare essay by the iconic escape artist about magicians of the past has just been published for the first time, while a recent book revisits longstanding questions about the cause and date of his death at Detroit's Grace Hospital. Other centennial publications include a Houdini coloring book and an overview of his vast personal library.

His legacy will be examined at numerous Houdini events taking place this weekend, from a "Grand Houdini Centenarium" in his hometown of Budapest to an auction of memorabilia in Hollywood, California, and seances in cities he visited, including Chicago and Frederick, Maryland. His burial site at Machpelah Cemetery in New York City has long been a Halloween gathering place.

Circus artists take part in a new show marking the 100th anniversary of Harry Houdini's death, Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 30, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

"I'm not sure many of the people who know the name 'Houdini' could pick him out of a lineup, specify when he lived, or say what he actually did in his performances. But they know that 'Houdini' is synonymous with magic, an ability to do the impossible, or get out of a tight spot," said Matthew Solomon, a film history professor at the University of Michigan and author of "Disappearing Tricks: Silent Film, Houdini, and the New Magic of the Twentieth Century," published in 2010.

"For those who know a little more, he's the epitome of the self-made man and immigrant success story. The fact that he (reportedly) died on Halloween certainly enhanced his mystique," Solomon added.

Houdini's "An Interesting Scrapbook" appears in the latest issue of The Strand Magazine, which has published rare works by Mark Twain and Edith Wharton, among others. In the essay, Houdini pays tribute to magicians who preceded him and laments how little was known about them. He was inspired by playbills shared with him by cartoonist Kin Hubbard, featuring performances by popular 19th-century entertainers such as Robert Heller and H.J. Sargent.

"The following information was presented to my gaze, and I herewith present it, so that we can eventually form a list of the early American magicians," Houdini writes. "American magicians never were thought of enough to be placed in books or chronicle lists so that the future generation could read of the various old-timers; no, magicians were in a class by themselves, and it is only of late years, when Vaudeville had to make use of them as headliners and drawing cards, that magicians became prominent enough to be listed as real acts."

Eric Colleary, whose book "Houdini's Library" was published in September, said Houdini had a deep interest in other magicians, to the point of visiting their graves and even personally paying to have them maintained. The magicians' families, in turn, gave him scrapbooks, playbills and other items "so that he could keep their memories alive," said Colleary, curator of theater and performing arts at the Harry Ransom Center at The University of Texas at Austin.

Houdini was born Erik Weisz in 1874, the son of a rabbi whose family emigrated to the United States partly to escape the antisemitism of what was then Austria-Hungary. By his teens, he was a professional magician, and by age 30, he was an international celebrity known for his astounding ability to break out of handcuffs, shackles and other restraints. He was also an author, a film actor and a spoken-word recording artist whose audio archive was purchased by magician David Copperfield.

According to contemporary media accounts, Houdini died Oct. 31, 1926, from diffuse peritonitis after being hospitalized with appendicitis, possibly aggravated days earlier when a college student in Montreal tested his legendary strength by punching him in the stomach. His death on Halloween fit neatly, perhaps too neatly, with his mysterious, even supernatural aura.

The absence of an autopsy helped fuel alternative theories that have persisted ever since, including claims that he was poisoned by a cabal of circus performers. In "Houdini: The Man Who Died Twice," author Larrian Gillespie draws on medical records, his death certificate and other materials to challenge the official diagnosis and argue that he actually died Oct. 30.

The real cause of death, she writes, was an intestinal blockage caused by a doctor's fatal decision to allow Houdini to eat a bowl of vegetables and sour cream while recovering from surgery. She also cites conflicting records of his date of death. A doctor's affidavit, among other documents, lists it as Oct. 30, while the state death certificate, which she considers highly flawed, lists Oct. 31.

Houdini's inner circle wanted his death to be recorded as Halloween "so he would always be remembered," said Gillespie, a forensic medical researcher who has also written books on menopause, dieting and cystitis.

"Houdini: The Man Who Died Twice" received a starred review from the book industry publication Kirkus, which called it an "absorbing, argument-starting account." Houdini's great-nephew, George Hardeen, told The Associated Press that he found the book "convincing and persuasive" and had "zero doubts" about Gillespie's findings.

Others were skeptical, including two experts Gillespie cites in her book as among "the most respected and knowledgeable men in the Houdini world."

Bruce Averbook told the AP he doubted that Houdini's death date had been altered to coincide with Halloween.

"The family was in significant grief and not thinking about legacy," he said. Averbook, a Houdini scholar, added that writings by Houdini's personal assistant list his death as Oct. 31.

"He had no reason to lie about this," Averbook said.

Another expert praised in Gillespie's book, John Cox, told the AP that while the "book does have some very good new information" about Houdini's career, a "second opinion" was still needed regarding his death. Cox, a Houdini blogger and founder of the publishing imprint Wild About Harry Press, acknowledged that there was "confusion about his death and a desire for clarity."

"But I think his death is a very small part of the story," he said. "Houdini's fame, and why he's remembered today, comes from his remarkable life."