The restoration work on the facade of the historic stone school in southwestern Muğla province has begun.

Provincial Director of National Education Pervin Töre told journalists at the restoration site that the building, used as the Muğla Advanced Technical School, dates back to the 1800s.

Töre said that the historical building, which was built in 1839 as a military post and converted into a high school in 1916, served as the Turgut Reis High School, a commercial high school, a public library, a public education center and a vocational high school for girls at various times. The building has been used as the Muğla Advanced Technical School since 2019.

Extending thanks to Gov. Esengül Civelek for her contribution to the restoration work, Töre noted, “The building, which is being painted and renovated in accordance with its original structure, hosts many exhibitions, meetings and cultural events apart from educational services with its remarkable historical texture and atmosphere.”

Töre said the restoration work will be completed in a short time.