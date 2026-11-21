Police departments across the United States have taken to social media with humorous warnings to Grand Theft Auto VI players, reminding them that the game's fictional world of crime and chaos does not apply to real life as excitement over the long-awaited release continues to build.

The warnings, shared by police departments in several cities, urge gamers to keep activities such as car theft, reckless driving, street racing and violence inside the virtual world, where criminal behavior is part of the entertainment.

The Atlanta Police Department delivered a blunt reminder, writing, "GTA is not a real place, but Atlanta is!"

"Drunk driving, reckless driving, auto theft and violence have real consequences. Keep it in the game. Don't bring it to our streets," the department added.

Police in Aurora, Colorado, also joined the online campaign, highlighting the differences between Leonida, the fictional state where GTA VI takes place, and the real world.

The department reminded players that stealing cars, robbing convenience stores and assaulting others remain crimes, regardless of whether they are inspired by events in the game.

It also poked fun at the game's wanted-level system, which allows players to attract increasing levels of police attention as they commit crimes. Unlike the fictional six-star system, officers noted, real-life police do not issue warnings through escalating stars, adding that even one could land a player in handcuffs.

The Denver Police Department delivered a similar message, encouraging players to enjoy the game's criminal activities from home rather than attempt them on city streets.

"Playing GTA 6 from your couch is highly encouraged," the department said. "We'll handle the real streets, you handle the virtual ones."

In Florida, the Port St. Lucie Police Department warned players against treating local roads like racetracks or attempting to steal police vehicles. It also reminded gamers that real life has no respawn button and that actions carry consequences.

The San Juan Police Department in Texas joined the trend with its own message: "What happens in GTA 6, stays in GTA 6."

The department encouraged players to enjoy the game while keeping its fictional criminal activities out of their communities.

GTA VI generates huge commercial interest

The police warnings come as GTA VI, developed by Rockstar Games, attracts enormous commercial interest following its global release Thursday.

Analytics platform Sensor Tower estimated that the game generated $2.36 billion in revenue from preorders and launch-day sales, with 24.58 million copies sold by late Thursday.

The estimates include advance purchases and sales made on launch day. Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have yet to publish official sales figures, although demand for the title has been described as "unprecedented."

Available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, GTA VI is the first mainline installment in the franchise since "Grand Theft Auto V" debuted in 2013, ending a 13-year wait for fans.