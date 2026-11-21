You can customize your bedroom, scuba dive to explore shipwrecks, go birdwatching and catalogue as many as 62 different species. You can also return to the familiar criminal exploits of robbing banks and stealing cars, but with a few new challenges. Police are smarter, and if you run out of gas, you will have to find a station and refuel.

The extraordinary level of realism in Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto VI," released this week, has stunned gamers and exceeded even the enormous expectations surrounding its launch.

Those expectations had been building for 13 years, with an estimated $1 billion production budget behind the game. It has earned a score of 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, placing it among the highest-rated games of all time, while critical praise has been almost universal.

"I feel like I've genuinely waited all this time, and it's finally here. For me, it's the ideal version of what they could have done," said Brandon Nightingale, a 34-year-old music production lecturer from Manchester, England, and a longtime Rockstar Games fan.

"With everything they've packed into the game, I'm constantly wondering what to do next. Do I take on a mission or just go to the shops? Last night, I spent time simply driving around. I'm just taking in the world."

Even rival game developers have joined the chorus of praise.

"Rockstar Games created a masterpiece that I am planning to explore in the coming weeks and months. Massive congratulations ... It is unbelievably hard to achieve what you just did," Michal Nowakowski, co-CEO of Poland's CD Projekt Red, the developer of "Cyberpunk 2077" and "The Witcher" series, said in a social media post.

Pocketpair, the Japanese video game developer behind "Palworld," celebrated the release with an office sushi party Thursday and gave employees five days off to enjoy what it called a "new era of gaming."

The game's success is a boost for Rockstar owner Take-Two Interactive Software and console makers Sony and Microsoft. The significant media attention, something video games rarely attract, could also provide a broader boost for the sector.

Rockstar said Friday that retail sales of the game reached a record $3.79 billion as of the end of launch day, according to the company's estimate. Many fans had preloaded the game ahead of its release, but sales are expected to continue as the holiday season approaches. About three-quarters of sales so far have been on the PlayStation 5, with the remainder on the Xbox Series X or S, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. A PC version is expected next year.

Scottish or origins

In the 1990s, GTA had its origins in a small office in Dundee, Scotland, said video game journalist Tom Regan.

"It started off as a top-down, very arcadey game that was originally going to be a cops-and-robbers game, but then the developers realized it wasn't fun to play as police. It was more fun to cause mayhem.

"And to go from that, a very kind of tongue-in-cheek, crude game to the most incredible entertainment product in history that is really pushing interactive storytelling to new heights is incredible. It kind of just shows the growth of video games as a medium as well, artistically, commercially and culturally."

The action in GTA VI is set in Leonida, the game's fictional version of Florida. Players switch between two leading characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. They are partners in crime and romantically involved, with the extent of their relationship left to the player's discretion.

The presence of Lucia, GTA's first fully developed female protagonist, reflects and may, in turn, influence the changing demographics of gamers. Women are expected to account for an estimated four in 10 GTA VI players in the U.S., according to a Bain survey conducted ahead of the release.

"In its early decades, GTA was a game overwhelmingly made by and played by young men," said Tore Olsson, a professor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. "Representations of women in those early games were sexualized, lacking nuance, and more wallpaper than anything else."

Just as the graphics and gameplay of the GTA franchise have evolved from their 1990s roots, so has its portrayal of society, although the series has retained its satirical take on American culture.

"I played 'Vice City,' I played 'GTA San Andreas,' I played 'GTA IV' as well recently," said Mia Pazan at a GTA VI-themed sports event in Miami on Wednesday evening. "I'm Latina, and the reason I'm here right now is because we finally have actual mainstream Hispanic representations, and me personally, I really identify with Lucia a lot."

Some players on social media criticized the more inclusive direction, calling it "woke" and expressing annoyance that one possible path for Jason involves being a supportive boyfriend who treats Lucia well. Ultimately, however, most relationship options are left to the player, who can also choose to focus on committing crimes or pursuing any number of other activities.

Nightingale said some gamers might miss the chaos of older GTA titles and their online multiplayer modes.

"Other people, like myself, I want the immersion of the world that they build," he said.