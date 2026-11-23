After missing it at the Sarajevo and London film festivals, I was able to see Andrei Zvyagintsev’s "Minotaur" at the Boğaziçi Film Festival. Zvyagintsev has rightfully made a name for himself by capturing the zeitgeist, or "the soul," of his native Russia. "Minotaur" is considered to be the third installment of his series of films giving a panorama of Russia after "Leviathan" (2014) and "Loveless" (2017).

Zvyagintsev is no stranger to Istanbul. The director suffered from COVID-19 for quite a long time, and one of his first public engagements was in Istanbul, giving talks and serving on juries in 2025. At these appearances in Istanbul, you could tell he had suffered a lot, and it is quite good to see him return to form in all senses of the word with "Minotaur."

These days we come to films with all manner of spoilers, and when word first got out about "Minotaur" it was already revealed that it was a remake of the Claude Chabrol film "Le Femme Infidele" (1969). For those who have seen Chabrol (and indeed the other remake, "Faithless" (2000)), the plot is already known. The pleasure lies, then, in seeing how Zvyagintsev has made this very French story Russian, and made it very Russian he has.

To start off, the house where the action takes place is eerily like the one in Chabrol, down to the curve of the driveway. The film was shot in Latvia, because Zvyagintsev’s films have been critical of Russia’s war on Ukraine, making it difficult for him to work there. And a couple of months after "Minotaur" won the Grand Prix in Cannes, Russia declared Zvyagintsev an "inoagent," making it almost impossible for him to return to Russia. In a sense, Zvyagintsev is now a Russian exile making films for Russian exiles, several of whom were in the fully packed Atlas 1948 cinema in Istanbul. During the trilingual Q&A (Turkish-English-Russian) session, leading actress Iris Lebedeva had emotional exchanges with the Russian contingent. One Russian member of the audience said that the film seemed to be very pessimistic and asked if Lebedeva herself had any hopes for the future. Lebedeva answered that she found it very hard but that sometimes she managed to put on rose-tinted glasses and hoped one day we would all consider this to have been a nightmare.

"Minotaur" does indeed work like a nightmare. In the Chabrol original, the color scheme makes it even dreamier. The setting is a beautiful home, but things are not right. In fact, the film reminded me of the popular Turkish film "Aaahh Belinda" (1986), where a model finds herself trapped in the home set up for a shampoo advert – as the wife who needs to take care of everything. Zvyagintsev has made sure that almost in every scene Iris, the homemaker, is washing, cooking, ironing, and, when not doing these chores, beautifying herself. These "female acts" also reminded me of "Woman Unknown" (2026), which blurs the boundaries of a life partner and domestic help. In the Q&A, Lebedeva revealed that during filming, Zvyagintsev hadn’t told her that Minotaur was a remake, and she still didn’t feel ready to watch the original.

Zvyagintsev has decided to make Iris a much more expressive character, and Lebedeva goes at it with everything she has. We see her sink into despondency when her lover stops answering her calls, and one night she rises from the bed and turns to her husband and to us and asks, "What am I to do now?" with tears in her eyes. The emotional heft of this moment is reminiscent of Alyosha in "Loveless" crying behind a door. The one aspect of her life where Iris feels seen (the lover is a photographer) has been taken away from her.

Although the film has a scene of actual violence, the most nightmarish scene for me was Iris’s husband Gleb speaking to 14 men whom he has just recruited on false pretenses to fulfill the soldier quota his company is asked to contribute. The camera moves from face to face, lingering on each one, and each moment feels like an execution, as Gleb lies to them about the job they will be doing. In Zvyagintsev’s earlier films, militarization provides the dark background rather than the foreground, and here, while the posters for the war and Z signs feel a little too on the nose earlier, this "recruitment" scene pays off. And when Gleb – spoiler alert – commits murder with his own hands, that act doesn’t feel quite as violent as him lying to these 14 men in an office.

While Chabrol’s film title "The Faithless Woman" prepares us for what will happen, Zvyagintsev’s title is more cryptic – although you can check how many young people Athenians sacrificed to the bull-headed creature. Yes, Iris is unfaithful to her husband, and when the husband locates the apartment of the lover and manages to get inside, the conversation goes very differently in "Minotaur." In the Chabrol one, the husband decides to play the role of a very French husband who finds the idea of his wife having a lover very natural. In "Minotaur," as you would expect, Gleb is having none of it. Things get very Russian in the aftermath of the meeting of husband and lover, especially in the way law enforcement deals with the whole thing.

After their trials and tribulations, the couple, with their son, decide to take a much-needed holiday to Crete, the birthplace of the Minotaur. Seryozha looks out of the window and sees patterned puffy clouds, and this being a Russian film, my mind went straight to the lake "Solaris," the beginning and end of the nightmares of the story's characters. Here too, the expected escape to Crete promises not clarity but cloudy skies, Zvyagintsev reminding the viewer that it is still too early to hope for an escape from the maze that Russia has put itself in.