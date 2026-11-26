During a recent visit with my longtime friend Kadir Bulut, he told me about an upcoming major concert that I wanted to share with you: Gala Modern 2026.

RHODIUM continues to support the cultural and arts scene, with Gala Modern 2026 set to bring together leading figures from the worlds of art, music and business on Saturday evening, Dec. 19.

Co-sponsored by RHODIUM, the annual event will take place in support of Istanbul Modern’s exhibition and education programs. Actor Salih Bademci will host the evening, while Bergüzar Korel will take the stage with a special repertoire. The traditional support auction will be held under the direction of Maya Portakal.

Rolex, another brand known for its longstanding commitment to the arts, also extends its support to the world of classical music. Among its brand ambassadors is Benjamin Bernheim, widely regarded as one of the most compelling tenors on the contemporary opera scene. The French tenor has earned international recognition for his performances on some of the world's leading opera stages and continues to meet classical music audiences through his concerts.

Having supported Gala Modern in previous years, RHODIUM remains committed to helping children and young people engage with the arts, preserving cultural heritage and ensuring that artistic traditions are passed on to future generations.