A museum dedicated to the soldiers who died during the 1914-1915 Sarıkamış campaign is preparing to open in the Sarıkamış district of Kars, northeastern Türkiye, aiming to preserve their sacrifices for future generations.

The Sarıkamış Panorama and Information Center will present the historical events surrounding the campaign in chronological order, using photographs, historical documents, reconstructions and digital displays.

Visitors will be able to experience the harsh winter conditions faced by Ottoman soldiers in specially designed cold rooms, where temperatures will range from minus 10 to minus 20 degrees Celsius. Silicone sculptures depicting soldiers who froze to death and animated visuals will also be displayed, followed by a diorama illustrating different stages of the campaign on a three-dimensional topographic floor.

The museum's lower floor will explore Ottoman-era social life and several events in the region during World War I. It will also feature a 360-degree digital presentation in 8K resolution depicting the massacre in Zeve village, where about 2,500 Muslims sought refuge while fleeing attacks by Armenian armed groups.

The exhibition will also cover the historical period from the Russian occupation of eastern Anatolia to the liberation of Kars and the establishment of the Turkish Republic.

Akif Ümüzer, regional director of the 13th Regional Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, said the center in Sarıkamış had been completed.

The museum was designed to portray the campaign and its historical realities while giving visitors a sense of history, patriotism and national identity, Ümüzer told reporters.

"Using today's technology, we developed a panoramic museum concept to show the hardships endured in defending the homeland, drawing on the sacrifices made by our ancestors," he said.