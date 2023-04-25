The Cervantes Institute in Istanbul is hosting a celebration of International World Book Day featuring the renowned author Maria Duenas.

Duenas, born in Puertollano and known for her book "The Time in Between," which has been previously translated into Turkish, is visiting Türkiye. The event will focus on discussing the literature of Maria Duenas, with the participation of the ambassador of Panama, Mariela Sagel, and professor at Istanbul University Maria Jesus Horta alongside the author.

The colloquium is expected to delve into Duenas' literary prowess, her ability to convey emotions and experiences, and her love for thought-provoking settings such as Jerusalem and Tangier during World War II's turbulent and historical period.

With her interpretive power, Duenas has brought to life the adventures and sorrows of her characters, making her a widely respected and influential author.