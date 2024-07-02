Pop music sensation Taylor Swift's European leg of her Eras Tour has highlighted a small but delicious detail: the star's passion for Turkish kebabs.

The 34-year-old American singer has developed a fondness for Kentish Delight, a modest kebab shop in London she discovered through her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whom she credited as the source of the recommendation for being the city's best.

Ahead of her concert at Wembley Stadium on Friday, Taylor Swift and her team pre-ordered a selection from Kentish Delight, causing long queues outside the restaurant.

Ahmed Khan, the owner of Kentish Delight, revealed that the order, primarily consisting of chicken kebabs, was substantial enough to feed up to 15 people and cost around 100 pounds ($126.28). In an interview with the BBC, Khan also shared: "We receive many, many orders from Taylor Swift. Many times she comes in here and orders from us, she likes the food, and then they decided to film a music video here for 'End Game,'" he added.

A photo of Taylor Swift is seen displayed at Kentish Delight, the singer's "favorite" kebab shop, London, U.K., June 20, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

The shop, said to be Swift's favorite kebab takeaway in London, was even featured in her music video for the song "End Game."

Khan was happy at being Swift's favored kebab shop in London, noting that Swift and her team were generous tippers.

This revelation follows previous instances where Taylor Swift's name has been linked with the restaurant, prompting Kentish Delight to introduce a special kebab named after the artist on their menu.

Officials from Kentish Delight, a restaurant in northern England, said they had started offering a Swift Kebab, a recipe that includes diced garlic, turmeric, red pepper and a special sauce.