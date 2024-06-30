Renowned for his roles in films like "The Pianist," "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "Hollywoodland" and "Midnight in Paris," Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody is set to visit Türkiye for his latest project. Brody will be starring in the U.S.-Turkish co-production "My Daughter's Friend."

The cast also includes Nicky Whelan, Leneya Grace, Shima Rayan and Turkish actor Duygu Mercan. Directed by Ojan Missaghi, the film will explore the experiences of a young model named Lola as she navigates her ambitions for fame and fortune.

The movie will be filmed at various historic sites in Istanbul, including Galata Tower, the Basilica Cistern, Topkapı Palace and the Grand Bazaar. Filming is scheduled to begin in October, and the psychological thriller is expected to be released in 2025.

Brody's most recent work was in Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City," marking another collaboration with the acclaimed director.

In related news, British director Guy Ritchie's "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," based on Damien Lewis' novel, was shot in Türkiye featuring Henry Cavill in the lead role. This was Ritchie's second time filming in Türkiye, following "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre" in Antalya with Jason Statham.