Turkish artist and academic Prof. Dr. Ahmet Albayrak is set to showcase his video works at two international art exhibitions opening Nov. 18, with his pieces selected for collections and programs in Colombia and Poland.

Albayrak's video work "Ground Zero III," featuring raw data and footage collected at the summit points of Mount Erciyes in central Türkiye, is part of the video art collection of the Museum of Contemporary Art of Bogota (MAC Bogota) in Colombia.

The work will be displayed as part of "Coleccion de Videoarte," an exhibition curated from the museum's collection to mark its 60th anniversary and organized within the framework of the VIDEOGRAMA International Video Art Festival. The exhibition will run through Feb. 25, 2027.

Meanwhile, Albayrak's video film "Anecumene 1.2" has been selected for the official exhibition program of THE ONE – 3rd International Digital Art Biennale, organized by Fundacja Pinata in Poland.

Bringing together artists from more than 25 countries, the biennale will open at Galeria Forum UMK at Nicolaus Copernicus University in Torun on Nov. 18 and remain on view through Dec. 6.

A member of Türkiye's Presidential Culture and Arts Policies Board, Albayrak focuses his artistic and academic work on art theory, visual culture, digital culture, artificial intelligence, image politics, cultural diplomacy and the geopolitics of art.

He previously served as chair of the board of directors of Turkish public broadcaster TRT. During his tenure, the broadcaster launched its digital platform tabii and expanded the digitalization of its news platforms.

TRT also co-produced his "Triangle of Sadness," which won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, alongside several other internationally recognized productions and events.