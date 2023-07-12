In the central Artuklu district of Mardin, painter and sculptor Nurettin Çakmak draws attention to environmental pollution with his statue of a basilisk he created from recycled metal waste.

Nurettin Çakmak, with the support of his wife Agrin Çakmak, has prepared 21 works so far to draw attention to environmental pollution and recycling in his workshop on the ground floor of his house, which is affectionately known as the “Mardin Art Center.”

Çakmak donates his works to private companies, museums and institutions. His 22nd piece, which he prepared for the first time from recycled metal wastes and dinner spoons, is a basilisk, which is a mythical creature that has the head of a human and body of a snake.

Çakmak donated his latest work, the basilisk sculpture, to a waste museum in Midyat. The sculpture is made out of 700 tablespoons and in total contains 250 kilograms (551.16 pounds) of recycled metal waste.

Çakmak, a graduate of fine arts education, said that he had been working on paintings for a long time and started making sculptures from waste after 2010.

Çakmak stated that they converted the basement of their home into an art workshop and live an art-centric life along with his supportive engineer spouse. In addition to creating and selling his own artwork, he said that he prepared 21 pieces from waste materials to raise awareness about environmental pollution.

Çakmak explained that he designed various artworks, such as a telescope made from an exhaust pipe and a garbage man sculpture, to draw attention to the environment and climate crises.

“I use waste and scrap materials, working toward raising awareness about the environment and recycling,” he said.

He added that his 22nd artwork was a basilisk and that he completed the piece after approximately three months of work.

“This work is really important for me. We also used bicycle chains, ball bearings and some other metal items. I hope to work on a much larger scale in the future,” Çakmak said.

“The environment is becoming more polluted every day due to waste worldwide. Everyone should work on this issue. It deeply saddens me that plastic bottles seriously affect the environment,” he said.

“Let’s not betray the nature we live in.”