The 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye was celebrated with a special concert led by Conductor Cem Mansur and performed by the Turkish National Youth Philharmonic Orchestra (TYPO). Held at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) in Istanbul, the concert featured 73 young artists aged 16 to 22, who performed exclusively for Sabancı Holding employees.

This event was part of the Sabancı Republican Mobilization, a social responsibility initiative launched by the Sabancı Foundation in 2021, which quickly became one of Türkiye's largest participatory movements.

Distinguished attendees included Güler Sabancı, chairperson of the Sabancı Holding Board of Directors and the Sabancı Foundation Board of Trustees, members of the Sabancı Foundation Board of Trustees and Sabancı Group executives.

Under the guidance of Maestro Cem Mansur, the Turkish National Youth Philharmonic, she delivered outstanding performances of Western classical music, concluding with an enthusiastic rendition of the "Gençlik Marşı," sung by the audience.

Sabancı emphasized the orchestra's role in embracing diversity and harmony, symbolizing humility as a life philosophy and the importance of collective effort over individual prominence.

"It is about rejecting all forms of division and embracing equality. It is about constantly seeking improvement. An orchestra is a community of artists, a collective of values. It is a testament to the values of the Turkish Republic and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk," she said.

Sabancı also highlighted that over 1,000 young individuals aged 16 to 22, selected from various conservatories in Türkiye, have received training at Sabancı University following an intensive month-long preparation period. These young musicians have had the opportunity to share the stage with world-renowned virtuosos, representing Türkiye successfully in major European venues and festivals.