TRT World Citizen's "Humanitarian Film Festival," organized by TRT to provide film producers with an important platform to address humanitarian issues from their unique perspectives, was held for the fifth time this year.

Participants of the festival, during which significant topics such as war, conflict, women's rights, and the climate crisis were discussed, met with film producers and industry professionals. At the awards ceremony held at the end of the festival, the directors of the winning films received their awards from The Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications Fahrettin Altun and General Director of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobacı. The TRT Special Award at the festival was presented to the film "Night" by Palestinian director Ahmad Saleh.

The TRT World Citizen "Humanitarian Film Festival," which aims to shed light on global humanitarian issues, took place on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Atatürk Kültür Merkezi in Istanbul. In its fifth year, the festival centered on various topics such as war, conflict, women's rights, the migration crisis, climate change, environmental pollution, hunger, famine, homelessness and poverty while keeping humanity at its core.

Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, TRT general director, presented the TRT Special Award to Palestinian director Ahmad Saleh for his film "Night" during the festival. He thanked all the producers and directors participating in the event and emphasized that the TRT World Citizen "Humanitarian Film Festival" resulted from TRT's "human-centered" approach. Sobacı noted that they needed to bring the stories of unheard cries to the world and that the TRT Special Award given to the film "Night" by director Ahmad Saleh, which tells the story of the tragedy in Palestine, was a testament to TRT's mission.

Sobacı stated: "Since Oct. 7, Israel has been carrying out a comprehensive massacre against the people of Gaza. They are committing atrocities without discrimination, targeting infants, children, women and the sick. They have been demolishing hospitals, sacred places, schools and refugee camps, committing crimes against humanity. While the West attempts to suppress and silence the conscientious citizens who take to the streets in support of Gaza, our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, stands in solidarity with the people and cries out for justice in public squares. He is using all available means to strive for peace and, through his unwavering stance, upholds the dignity of humanity."

Sobacı, emphasizing the importance of the TRT World Citizen "Humanitarian Film Festival" project, stated: "For years, imaginary heroes, supposed righteousness and certain concepts have been produced from a single center and presented to us as if they were a set of universal values. Now, we must lift the blockade in the world's mind. And here, the responsibility lies with us, with you."

Sobacı continued his speech by explaining TRT's position in broadcasting to the participants, saying: "As Türkiye's public broadcaster, we adopt a human-centered approach in all our television and radio channels, digital news platforms, mobile applications and our international digital platform, 'tabii.' In this context, I would like to reiterate my pleasure in hosting you, who focus on humanitarian issues in our country and holding the Humanitarian Film Festival in Türkiye, the conscience of the world. Just a week ago, we celebrated the centenary of our Republic; we have been striving for the well-being of this region for a thousand years; you are in a country that has always used its power, technology and will in favor of the oppressed."

Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications head Fahrettin Altun presented the First Prize and Climate Awareness Award at the TRT World Citizen "Humanitarian Film Festival" stated: "I hope that this festival, which is one of the most meaningful manifestations of TRT's human-centered broadcasting policy in recent years, where TRT has been pursuing a 'the essence, the word is human' approach, brings blessings to all of humanity. In today's world, which is going through an extremely critical threshold due to economic crises, pandemics, famine, climate change and ongoing conflicts, I find this festival, which draws attention to millions of people in pain and despair with the power of art, extremely valuable."

Altun emphasized, "The key to motivating us in the face of humanitarian crises is not tragedies reduced to numbers or categorized; it is the ability to understand these pains and the lives of those who experience them one by one." He continued his speech by stating that the TRT World Citizen "Humanitarian Film Festival" has taken on the responsibility of fulfilling this mission. He said, "The understanding that our country never shies away from taking responsibility for global peace and stability and the sensitivity in this regard is very pleasing to us. The fact that our public broadcaster, TRT, has successfully translated this understanding and sensitivity into its operational field is highly satisfying. The TRT World Citizen Humanitarian Film Festival has also emerged as one of the institutional manifestations of Türkiye's sensitivity in this matter."

In addition to film screenings, the festival featured a "Film Production Panel" with the participation of the festival's jury president, Derviş Zaim, jury members Ismaël Ferroukhi, Suat Köçer, Vuslat Saraçoğlu and Reshad Strik. There was also an "Acting Workshop" with actress Pelin Karahan. The festival received applications from over 370 films from various countries, including Türkiye, Iran, Germany, Palestine, Italy, Jordan, Kosovo, Pakistan, Hungary and New Zealand. Out of these, 12 films were screened and awards were presented in five categories: Best Film, Second Best Film, Third Best Film, Climate Awareness Special Award and TRT Special Award. The TRT Special Award was given to the film "Night" by Palestinian director Ahmad Saleh.

The works that received awards are as follows:

First Place: "Branka," Akos K. Kovacs (Hungary)

Second Place: "Split Ends," Alireza Kazemipour (Iran)

Third Place: "Displaced," Samir Karahoda (Kosovo)

Climate Awareness Award: "The Sprayer," Farnoosh Abedi (Iran)

TRT Special Award: "Night," Ahmad Saleh (Palestine)