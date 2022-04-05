Two hundred-year-old antique clocks that once adorned palaces and mansions are now on display in the collections of antique dealers in southeastern Gaziantep province.

Most of them French-made, the clocks have stood the test of time in the Gaziantep Özaslan Antique Exhibition Palace, located in Turkey's gastronomy capital Gaziantep. They now wait for enthusiasts in the halls of antique shops, and visitors are truly fascinated by the antique timepieces.

The clocks are displayed in the collection of the Gaziantep Özaslan Antique Exhibition Palace, Gaziantep, Turkey, April 5, 2022. (IHA Photo)

Hanifi Özaslan, the owner of the Gaziantep Özaslan Antique Exhibition Palace, stated that the historical clocks used to be found in palaces and rich people's houses.

"We don't sell antiques, we're just displaying the clocks. These clocks were built in the 1850s. There are approximately 100 clocks hung on our walls. Some of them were used in palaces during the Ottoman era. Visitors who come to this place are amazed by these pieces of the past," Özaslan said.