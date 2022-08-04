A brand new startup from Turkey has been added to the art market initiatives that have gained momentum with the rise of digital art and nonfungible tokens (NFT). Zarastro Art offers a boutique digital art platform that focuses on quality rather than quantity and tries to create a fresh ecosystem by bringing together art lovers and collectors from all over the world with artists in a digital environment.

The platform is named after Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who guided the development of the music world, and Sarastro, one of the main protagonists of the legendary composer's "The Magic Flute" opera. Sarastro is an important character who shows the way to truth, wisdom and happiness. Similarly, Zarastro Art was created to bring together the masses with contemporary art and enable people to perceive society and the world we live in correctly.

"Ascribed" by Nancy Atakan.

Unlike other e-commerce platforms, the website design of the platform presents the curation of the works of distinguished artists with the meticulousness of an art gallery, prioritizing promoting artists and their careers. Founded by investment banker Haydar Can Taygun and his wife interior architect Burcu Taygun, the platform meets users in English.

Starting its way with the aim of introducing artists from Turkey to the world, Zarastro Art aims to transform into an internationally recognized art platform that embraces artists from various countries and disciplines in the upcoming period. The platform, which was created with a holistic approach to cover all aspects of contemporary art, includes works produced both physically and digitally.

Zarastro Art has been launched with three online exhibitions comprising of works by Ferhat Özgür, Nancy Atakan and Kübra Cenk Uslu.

"To Be Good and To Live" revisits 16 photographs taken by the famous artist Özgür in different periods and cities in the last 20 years of his career, in the background of war and pandemics and within the framework of the spirit of the time.

"Gleamed" by Kübra Cenk Uslu.

"Cultural Threads," with Atakan's interactive video selection, reflects the oppressive nature of gender roles and how the globalizing world feels the need to assert rights on culture.

"The Many Faces of Transcension," on the other hand, introduces the new collection of Uslu, a well-known name in the NFT world, which explores the tides of the connection between humans and the natural world.

In addition to exhibitions, Zarastro Art produces content to make contemporary art more understandable and popular. It features articles and bulletins from the art world, works by international artists, art movements from various parts of the world, the art market, new technologies, and sheds light on the issues of living with works of art.

Aiming to provide global visibility in the art market through collaboration with distinguished artists, Zarastro Art stands out as an interesting digital art platform for art lovers and collectors who want to better understand the story of art and the artist and live in harmony with art.