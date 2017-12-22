9 foreigners among those injured in Melbourne car attack, Australian police say

A man who mowed down 18 pedestrians in Melbourne, half of them foreigners, said he carried out the attack to avenge "mistreatment of Muslims", Australia said Friday, while stressing it had still found no link to any terrorist group.

Three people remained critically ill in hospital after the Australian-Afghan driver ploughed through a busy downtown intersection in his car on Thursday in what authorities said was a "deliberate act".

The 32-year-old, who came to Australia as a refugee, has a history of drug abuse and mental problems and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull reiterated that officials had established no terrorism link "at this stage".

"To be attacked like this, in the middle of one of our great cities, is a shocking event, a shocking crime," Turnbull said.

"He has said, in a number of what the police are describing as utterings, that he attributed his actions to perceived mistreatment of Muslims.

"But at this stage, because investigations are continuing, apart from that statement, there are no known links to any political issues, and I am advised at the moment that no terrorism link has been identified."

But he added that "a mass of material" was being investigated and "nothing should be ruled out".

The man, who was wrestled from the car by an off-duty police officer, was due to undergo a psychiatric assessment later Friday and is yet to be formally interviewed.

He was widely identified in the Australian media as Saeed Noori.

Police said nine foreign nationals were among those hurt, including three South Koreans. Two of them -- men aged in their 60s -- are among the critically hurt.

Police said the other overseas victims came from China, Italy, India, Venezuela, Ireland, and New Zealand, with the city full of tourists for the festive season.

Return to normal

Police had cordoned off the area immediately after the incident but roads in central Melbourne were open and trams were operating as usual on Friday morning.

Reuters witnesses reported a heavy police presence around exits from nearby Flinders Street train station, with trauma support and Red Cross workers in the area. Department store staff said foot traffic was down from the day before.

"It's definitely quieter," said a saleswoman at a beauty counter in the David Jones department store, who declined to give her name.

"More people are coming in from the back entrance. I think they're trying to avoid Flinders Street Station," she said.

Workers at Walker's Doughnuts, which overlooks the site of the incident, said business was normal.

"We thought it would be less, but we're very busy," said store worker Bindu Kaki.

Police vehicles lined the streets and volunteers for the Victorian Council of Churches in Australia stood in high- visibility shirts with labels reading "personal support".

Community group the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Victoria issued a statement denouncing the incident and offering to donate blood to victims.

"As Australian Muslims it is not just a moral but also a religious duty to condemn in the strongest possible terms (the) horrific and senseless act of violence," it said.

Police said a second man arrested at the scene was released and was expected to be charged with possession of cannabis and a controlled weapon, although those offenses were not linked to the car incident.