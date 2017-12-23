New Trump security strategy a ‘criminal document', says North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump's new national security strategy unveiled this week is a "criminal document" that seeks the "total subordination of the whole world to the interests of the U.S.," North Korea's foreign ministry said on Friday.

"This has fully revealed that 'America first policy' which the gang of Trump is crying out loudly about is nothing but the proclamation of aggression aimed at holding sway over the world according to its taste and at its own free will," a foreign ministry spokesman said, according to a statement released by state media outlet KCNA.

In the document, announced on Monday, Trump said Washington had to deal with the challenge posed by North Korea's weapons programs.

Tensions have been rising over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, which it pursues in defiance of years of different U.N. Security Council resolutions, with bellicose rhetoric from the North and the White House. But U.S. diplomats have made clear they are seeking a diplomatic solution and have proposed a number of new, tougher sanctions designed to ratchet up pressure on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea regularly threatens to destroy South Korea, the United States and Japan and says its weapons programs are necessary to counter U.S. aggression. The United States stations 28,500 troops in the South, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War.

The draft U.N. resolution, seen by Reuters on Thursday, seeks to ban nearly 90 percent of refined petroleum product exports to North Korea by capping them at 500,000 barrels a year and demand the repatriation of North Koreans working abroad within 12 months.

It would also cap crude oil supplies to North Korea at 4 million barrels a year, as well as ban a number of North Korean exports such as machinery, lumber, and other products and resources.

The forced repatriation of foreign workers would also cut off vital sources of foreign currency and investment not only for the government but also for North Korea's emerging market economy, he said. "If such sanctions were enforced, they would thus impede and endanger North Korea's economic development."