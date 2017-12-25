   
Russian FM urges US, North Korea to start negotiations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference with Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Boris Johnson (not pictured) (EPA Photo)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on the United States and North Korea to start negotiations, the RIA news agency reported Monday.

Lavrov was cited as saying that Russia was ready to facilitate such negotiations.

Moscow has long called for Washington and Pyongyang to hold talks aimed at de-escalating tensions around North Korea's nuclear and missile program.

North Korea's foreign ministry said on Sunday that the latest U.N. sanctions against North Korea were an act of war and tantamount to a complete economic blockade against it.

