Suicide bomb attack kills 3 near Afghan intelligence agency in Kabul

A suicide bomber on foot blew himself up close to a compound of Afghanistan's national intelligence agency in the capital, Kabul, on Monday, killing at least three people and wounding one, government officials said.

The blast comes a week after the Daesh terror group claimed an attack on a training facility of the same agency, the National Directorate for Security, in Kabul that ended when the attackers were killed before causing significant casualties.

An official said the explosion occurred close to the agency's entrance.

Ismail Kawsi, a spokesman for the ministry of public health, said at least three dead and one wounded had been taken to city hospitals.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.