At least 95 dead, 191 injured in Taliban car bombing near embassies in Afghan capital Kabul

An explosives-packed ambulance blew up in a crowded area of Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 95 people and wounding 191 others, officials said, in one of the biggest blasts to rock the war-torn city in recent years.

The Taliban-claimed assault -- the second carried out by the militant group in the Afghan capital in a week -- triggered chaotic scenes as terrified survivors fled the area scattered with body parts and blood, and hospitals were overwhelmed by the large number of wounded.

It came as both the insurgents and Daesh have escalated their attacks on Kabul, one of the deadliest places in Afghanistan for civilians.

Hilali warned the death toll might rise as some of the wounded brought to hospitals were in a "critical condition".

The blast happened in an area where several high-profile organizations, including the European Union, have offices. Members of the EU delegation in Kabul were in their "safe room" and there were no casualties, an official told AFP.

The force of the explosion shook windows of buildings at least two kilometers (more than a mile) away and caused some low-rise structures in the immediate vicinity to collapse.

The suicide bomber passed through at least one checkpoint in the ambulance, saying he was taking a patient to Jamuriate hospital, an interior ministry spokesman told AFP.

"At the second checkpoint he was recognized and blew his explosive-laden car," Nasrat Rahimi said.

Rahimi told a news conference that most of the victims were civilians. He said the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani Network was responsible and four suspects had been arrested.

A plume of gray smoke rose from the blast area in the city center and buildings hundreds of meters away were shaken by the force of the explosion.

The bombing is the second major Taliban attack in Kabul in the past 8 days. Last Saturday, an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel killed at least 20 people, including 14 foreigners.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack earlier Saturday, saying it had targeted a police convoy waiting in the area.