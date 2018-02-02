   
Trump nuclear doctrine to take more aggressive stance toward Russia

ASSOCIATED PRESS
WASHINGTON
National flags of Russia and the U.S. fly at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017. (Reuters Photo)
The Trump administration said Friday that it would continue much of the Obama administration's nuclear weapons policy, but take a more aggressive stance toward Russia.

It said Russia must be persuaded it would face "unacceptably dire costs" if it were to threaten even limited nuclear attack in Europe.

The sweeping review of U.S. nuclear policy does not call for any net increase in strategic nuclear weapons.

A 74-page report summarizing the review's findings says the U.S. should largely follow the Obama administration's blueprint for modernizing the nuclear arsenal, including new bomber aircraft, submarines and land-based missiles. It also endorsed adhering to existing arms control agreements.

The Trump nuclear doctrine breaks with former President Barack Obama's in ending his push to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in defense policy.

