US man admits to dumping dismembered body of Japanese woman

Police found a torso and severed arms and legs in mountainous areas in western Japan on Monday after an American man confessed to dumping the body of a 27-year-old Japanese woman, local media reported.

The body parts were discovered in Kyoto and Osaka prefectures after local police officials started to search in the areas based on information provided by the 26-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of illegally detaining the woman at a tourist apartment in the city of Osaka he was renting.

On Saturday, her severed head was found in a suitcase in another apartment he was also renting in a different area of the city.

The man, who arrived in Japan in late January, was the last person seen with the woman, who had been missing since Feb. 16, local media reported.

Video footage taken by a surveillance camera at the first apartment showed the man and the woman entering the building together. But she was never seen in subsequent footage, the Kyodo News agency reported, citing unnamed investigative sources.

Video footage also showed the suspect repeatedly going in and out of the condominium building alone with a suitcase, Kyodo said.

Meanwhile, on the northern island of Hokkaido, police arrested a third man in connection with another missing woman whose decapitated head was discovered at the weekend, Kyodo said.

Two men were already arrested on suspicion of abandoning the body of the 19-year-old who went missing in mid-December, according to the report.