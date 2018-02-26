US should lower threshold for North Korea talks, South Korea's president says

The United States should be flexible when it comes to possible talks with North Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae In said on Monday, after hints at the end of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang that the two sides may be willing to negotiate.

Washington reacted cautiously on Sunday to reports that Pyongyang was willing to enter into direct talks with Washington, in order to resolve disputes over issues such as North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile programme.

"We will see if Pyongyang's message today ... represents the first steps along the path to denuclearization," the White House said.

Moon said in Seoul on Monday that "the United States needs to lower its bar for dialogue and the North, too, must show its willingness to denuclearize," Yonhap news agency reported, citing a presidential spokesman.

A flurry of diplomatic activity accompanied both the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, but there was no direct contact between US and North Korean representatives.

A high-level North Korean general attended the Olympic closing ceremony in Pyeongchang on Sunday evening, and sat just two seats away from Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump.

Ivanka Trump however left South Korea without having met the North Korean delegation, according to a US official.

Around the time of the opening ceremony on February 9, North Korean officials decided "at the last minute" not to meet US Vice President Mike Pence, the US State Department had said previously.