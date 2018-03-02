Fire kills at least 30 people in drug rehab center in Baku, Azerbaijan

A fire killed at least 30 people and injured many others in a drug abuse treatment center in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, a health ministry source told Reuters on Friday.

"At 06:10 am a fire happened at the Republican Narcological Centre in Baku," the General Prosecutor's Office, the health, interior and emergencies ministries said in a joint statement.

"The bodies of 24 people have been found."

The blaze tore through a one-story wooden ward, the statement added.

It cited a defect of the power grid as the initial cause of the blaze and said the casualties resulted from smoke inhalation before firefighters were able to put out the fire.

The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals.