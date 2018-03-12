At least 38 killed after Bangladesh plane crashes at Nepal's Kathmandu airport

At least 38 passengers were killed, 23 others were injured after a Bangladesh passenger aircraft crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital Kathmandu after "becoming unstable while descending," an airport official said Monday.

The official said that the US-Bangla Bombardier Dash Q-400 passenger plane carrying some 60 to 70 passengers caught fire while landing.

"We just pulled out dead bodies and injured from the debris," government spokesman Narayan Prasad Duwadi told AFP.

A police official said at least 38 people were killed and 23 others were injured in the crash at the Kathmandu airport in Nepal.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media, said 10 people remained unaccounted for in Monday's crash.

Local media reported that 14 people, including four crew members, have been rescued with the death count not announced so far.

"We are trying to bring the fire under control. Details are awaited," airport spokesman Birendra Prasad Shrestha said.

Another official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of airport policy, said the flight was arriving from Dhaka, the Bangladesh capital.

An employee who answered the phone at the US-Bangla offices in Dhaka said no one was available to talk.

"I have no other details," said the employee, who refused to give his name. "But a bad incident has happened."

Amanda Summers, an American who works in Nepal, watched the crash happen from the terrace of her home office.

"It was flying so low I thought it was going to run into the mountains," she said. She said it was unclear if it had reached the runway when it landed. "All of a sudden there was a blast and then another blast," she said.

Fire crews put out the flames very quickly, perhaps within a minute, she said, though clouds of thick, dark smoke rose into the sky above Kathmandu, the capital of the Himalayan nation.

US-Bangla Airlines operates Boeing 737-800 and smaller Bombardier Dash 8 Q-400 planes.

The airline, part of US-Bangla Group, is based in Dhaka and flies to several domestic and international destinations.

The parent company operates in a number of industries, including real estate, education and agriculture.

Kathmandu's airport has been the site of several deadly crashes. In September 2012, a Sita Air turboprop plane carrying trekkers to Mount Everest hit a bird and crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 19 on board.