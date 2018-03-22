Daesh suicide bomber kills 29 as Afghans celebrate new year

A Daesh suicide bomber struck on the road to a Shiite shrine in Afghanistan's capital yesterday, killing at least 29 people as Afghans celebrated the Persian new year. The Public Health Ministry said another 52 people were wounded in the attack, which was carried out by a bomber on foot.

The Daesh terrorist group claimed the attack in an online statement, according to the SITE Intelligence Group. Daesh said the attack targeted "a gathering of Shiites celebrating Nauruz."

The Persian new year, known in Afghanistan as Nauruz, is a national holiday, and the country's minority Shiites typically celebrate by visiting shrines. Daesh have repeatedly targeted Shiites, who they view as apostates deserving of death.

The attack took place near Kabul University and a government hospital, around one kilometer (mile) away from the Sakhi shrine, where people were gathered to celebrate the new year, said Gen. Daud Amin, Kabul's police chief. Daud said the attacker managed to slip past police checkpoints set up along the road. He said an investigation into the security breach is underway, and that anyone found to have neglected his duties would be punished.

The Afghan Shia community has been on the hit list of several terror groups in Afghanistan for many years. According to the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, 161 people were killed and 257 others were injured in 2017 as a result of targeted sectarian attacks against Shiite places of worship or worshippers. Kabul is one of the deadliest places in Afghanistan for civilians as both the Taliban and the expanding Daesh terrorist group step up their assaults on the city. Despite cautious optimism for a peace deal, Kabul remains on high alert, fearing further violence.