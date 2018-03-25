37 dead after fire tears through shopping mall in Siberia

At least 37 people were killed and dozens others injured on Sunday when a fire tore through a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, news agencies citing local authorities said late Sunday.

Local officials had told Russian news agencies earlier in the day that 17 people were missing following the incident in a coal-producing region some 3,600 km (2,240 miles) east of Moscow.

The Russian state Investigative Committee had initially put the death toll at five, with 32 reported injuries.

Three women, one child and a man died in the mall and 30 were in the hospital, the Investigative Committee said.