NKorea's Kim shows unity with China in first foreign trip

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was given a lavish welcome by Chinese President Xi Jinping during a secretive trip to Beijing as both sides try to repair frayed relations before Pyongyang's landmark summits with Seoul and Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the Beijing meeting and said there was now a "good chance" Kim would scrap his nuclear weapons, but warned that sanctions must stay in force in the meantime.

On his first trip abroad since taking power, Kim and his wife were greeted by an honor guard and a banquet hosted by Xi, according to state media, which confirmed the "unofficial" visit yesterday only after Kim had returned by train to North Korea.

The two men held talks at the stately Great Hall of the People during which they hailed their nations' historic relations, with Kim pledging he was "committed to denuclearization" on the Korean peninsula, according to China's Xinhua news agency.

Kim also expressed willingness to hold the summits with Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, it said.

Kim told Xi there was "no question that my first foreign visit would be to the Chinese capital", according to North Korea's official KCNA news agency.

"This is my solemn duty as someone who should value and continue the DPRK-PRC (North Korea-China) relations through generations."

KCNA said Xi accepted an invitation to visit Pyongyang in what would be his first trip to the North Korean capital since he took power in 2012.

The two men had not met since Kim took over after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, in December 2011. Relations have been strained as China has backed a series of tough U.N. sanctions against Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile tests. But Xi underscored the importance of developing ties, saying it was "a strategic choice and the only right choice" and that he was willing to maintain frequent contact with Kim "under the new circumstances", according to Xinhua.

Xi and Kim shook hands and sat across from each other at a long confer

ence table, both flanked by officials, at the Great Hall of the People, according to television images which showed the North Korean leader taking meticulous notes. Later, Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, waved goodbye while Kim and his spouse, Ri Sol Ju, smiled as they left in a black car.

His visit to China came as a surprise given the state of relations between the Cold War-era allies, which fought together in the 1950-53 Korean War. China chaired six-party talks on North Korea that collapsed in 2009 but its calls to revive that forum have not been heeded so far.

Frustrated by its neighbor's nuclear weapons program and under pressure from Trump, China has used its economic leverage to squeeze Kim's regime. At the same time, Beijing fears the collapse of the regime in Pyongyang would send waves of refugees into China and place U.S. troops stationed on its border in a unified Korea.