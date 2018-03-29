North, South Korea to hold summit on April 27

North and South Korea will hold their first summit in more than a decade on April 27, South Korean government officials who held high-level talks with their North Korean counterparts on Thursday said.

The summit - only the third to take place since the 1950-53 Korean War - is to be attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In.

The pair will meet in the Peace House on the southern side of Panmunjon, Yonhap reported. The two sides are also to hold working-level contacts on Wednesday to discuss protocol and security arrangements.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...