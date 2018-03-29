   
ASIA PACIFIC
CATEGORIES

North, South Korea to hold summit on April 27

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published
South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon talks with his North Korean counterpart Ri Son Gwon during their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, March 29, 2018. (Reuters Photo)
South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon talks with his North Korean counterpart Ri Son Gwon during their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, March 29, 2018. (Reuters Photo)

North and South Korea will hold their first summit in more than a decade on April 27, South Korean government officials who held high-level talks with their North Korean counterparts on Thursday said.

The summit - only the third to take place since the 1950-53 Korean War - is to be attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In.

The pair will meet in the Peace House on the southern side of Panmunjon, Yonhap reported. The two sides are also to hold working-level contacts on Wednesday to discuss protocol and security arrangements.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Asia Pacific Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan on Thursday,...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS