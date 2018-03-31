UN in talks with Bangladesh about stalled Rohingya deal

Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees who fled to camps in Bangladesh from Myanmar must be relocated to avoid floods and other dangers from the monsoon, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday.

About 150,000 Rohingya are living in flood-prone areas in the crowded camps of Cox's Bazar and could be exposed to health risks such as cholera during the rainy season, expected to start in June, according to the U.N."The monsoon is the biggest concern," Guterres told reporters at U.N. headquarters in New York, adding that the Rohingya were "extremely vulnerable to the monsoon," according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).Guterres said he had discussed the relocation with Bangladesh's government and stressed, "Higher ground is the best place for this kind of relocation." The government in Dhaka is continuing talks with U.N. agencies on where to move the Rohingyas, he said. There have been reports that authorities had proposed moving them to a remote island. Myanmar and Bangladesh were supposed to start repatriating Rohingya refugees in late January, but many are reluctant to return to a place without guarantees of basic rights and safety.

The U.N. has described the systematic violence by Myanmar against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state as possible genocide and ethnic cleansing but has stopped short of outright accusing the army of war crimes.Myanmar's de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel peace prize laureate, has lost her democratic credentials on the world stage for failing to speak out in favor of the Rohingya.The U.N. Security Council is hoping to travel to Myanmar to get a first-hand look at the refugee crisis, but has not yet been given the green light for the trip by Myanmar authorities.For months, Guterres has been weighing the appointment of a special envoy for Myanmar that would keep the plight of the Rohingya in the international spotlight.

An estimated 700,000 Rohingya have fled over the border to Bangladesh since an army crackdown was launched in Rakhine in August. Myanmar blames Rohingya militants for an Aug. 25 strike on security posts in Rakhine state that triggered a fierce army crackdown.

At least 9,000 Rohingya were killed in Rakhine state from Aug. 25 to Sept. 24, according to Doctors without Borders. In a report last December, the global humanitarian group said the deaths of 71.7 percent, or 6,700 Rohingya, were caused by violence. The death toll includes 730 children below the age of 5.

The stateless Rohingya have been the target of communal violence and vicious anti-Muslim sentiment in mainly Buddhist Myanmar for years. Myanmar has denied citizenship to Rohingya since 1982 and excludes them from the 135 ethnic groups it officially recognizes, which effectively renders them stateless. The Rohingya trace their presence in Rakhine back centuries. But most people in majority-Buddhist Myanmar consider them to be unwanted Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh.