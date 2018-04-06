   
Court finds ousted South Korean president Park guilty of abuse of power, bribery

Ex-South Korean president Park Geun-hye waves to supporters during her election campaign rally in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2012. (AP Photo)
A South Korean court found former President Park Geun-hye guilty of bribery on Friday over a scandal that exposed webs of corruption between political leaders and the country's conglomerates.

The court ruled that Park colluded with her old friend, Choi Soon-sil, to receive tens of billions of won from major conglomerates such as Samsung and Lotte to help Choi's family and fund non-profit foundations owned by her.

Park, 66, has denied wrongdoing and was not present in court.

Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence and a 118.5 billion won ($112 million) fine for Park, after indicting her on charges that included bribery, abuse of power and coercion.

