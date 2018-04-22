Daesh suicide bombing kills 31 in Afghanistan’s Kabul

A Daesh suicide bomber struck a voter registration center in the Afghan capital on Sunday, killing at least 31 people, officials said.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro said another 54 people were wounded in Sunday's attack, updating an earlier toll. Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said the suicide bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to receive national identification cards.

The large explosion echoed across the city, shattering windows miles away from the attack site and damaging several nearby vehicles. Police blocked all roads to the blast site, with only ambulances allowed in. Local TV stations broadcast live footage of hundreds of distraught people gathered at nearby hospitals seeking word about loved ones.

The Daesh terror group's Amaq news agency has announced that Daesh claims responsibility for the terror attack, according to Reuters.

Humayon Mohtaat, head of the population census directorate, told Anadolu Agency that the attack took place in Dasht Barchi, western Kabul, outside the protected diplomatic and governmental "green zone."

Registration began last week for long-awaited local and parliamentary elections, set for October. President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has called on the Taliban to take part in the polls, but the Taliban have warned people against participation.

Last week, three police officers responsible for guarding voter registration centers in two Afghan provinces were killed by militants, according to authorities.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a district police chief in the northern Balkh province died of his wounds after being shot Saturday during a gunbattle with insurgents, according to Sher Jan Durrani, spokesman for the provincial police chief in Balkh. He said around a dozen insurgents were also killed in the battle, which is still underway.

Durrani identified the slain commander as Halim Khanjar, police chief for the Char Bolak district.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the killing.