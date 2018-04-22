Suicide bombing kills 7 in Afghanistan’s Kabul

A suicide bomber struck a voter registration center in the Afghan capital on Sunday, killing at least seven people, officials said.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro said another 35 people were wounded in Sunday's attack. Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said the suicide bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to receive national identification cards.

All roads to the blast site were blocked by the police, with only ambulances allowed in.

No one immediately claimed responsibility. The Taliban and a local Daesh affiliate both view Afghanistan's government and democratic elections as illegitimate.

Humayon Mohtaat, head of the population census directorate, told Anadolu Agency that the attack took place in Dasht Barchi, western Kabul, outside the protected diplomatic and governmental "green zone."

Registration began last week for long-awaited local and parliamentary elections, set for October. President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has called on the Taliban to take part in the polls, but the Taliban have warned people against participation.

Last week, three police officers responsible for guarding voter registration centers in two Afghan provinces were killed by militants, according to authorities.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a district police chief in the northern Balkh province died of his wounds after being shot Saturday during a gunbattle with insurgents, according to Sher Jan Durrani, spokesman for the provincial police chief in Balkh. He said around a dozen insurgents were also killed in the battle, which is still underway.

Durrani identified the slain commander as Halim Khanjar, police chief for the Char Bolak district.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the killing.