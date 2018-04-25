Two Koreas to meet in demilitarized zone amid peace efforts

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will walk across the Demilitarized Zone on Friday for a historic summit with the South's President Moon Jae-in, the highest-level encounter yet in a whirlwind of nuclear diplomacy. Pyongyang's atomic arsenal will be high on the agenda, being that it is the first time one of its rulers will set foot in the South since the Korean War ended 65 years ago, and a peace treaty to formally end the conflict could also be discussed.

The meeting on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom, only the third of its kind after two in Pyongyang, the last 11 years ago, is intended to pave the way for a highly anticipated encounter between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump. It comes after a rapid and spectacular diplomatic dance on the peninsula, orchestrated by Moon and set to the beat of the Winter Olympics in the South.

Kim sent a delegation headed by his sister to the Games and offered to put denuclearization on the table in exchange for security guarantees. Trump accepted his proposal for a summit, and Kim went to Beijing to pay his respects to ally China in his first overseas trip as a leader.

It is a stunning contrast from last year, when Pyongyang carried out its sixth and by far most powerful nuclear test to date and launched missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, while Kim and Trump traded personal insults and threats of war. The U.N. Security Council imposed several more sets of sanctions on the North, including measures targeting its crucial coal, fishing and textiles sectors, along with oil imports.

North Korean backing for denuclearization of the peninsula has previously been code for the withdrawal of the 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in the South and Washington's nuclear umbrella over its ally, seen as a non-starter for the U.S.

The North has not explicitly made that demand this time according to Moon, but it still wants a "security guarantee," potentially leaving plenty of room for disagreement.

Pyongyang has long sought direct negotiations with the U.S., but Moon said last week that the South could "work in the middle to narrow the differences between the U.S. and the North to help forge an agreement between the two countries."