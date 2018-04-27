Armenia sets date for new election to defuse crisis

Armenia's parliament yesterday set May 1 as the date to elect a prime minister in a bid to defuse rapidly escalating tensions, with protest leader Nikol Pashinian locked in a battle of wills with the ruling party. But an end to the political crisis was nowhere in sight, with the protest leader lacking enough votes to get elected in a parliament still controlled by the ruling Republican Party.

Several top Armenian officials turned to Russia for help as protesters in the capital Yerevan took to the streets for a fresh day of rallies.

"I announce that the question of choosing a prime minister will be debated on May 1 ... at a special session of the National Assembly," parliamentary speaker Ara Babloyan said, as reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Republican Party spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said it was "realistic" that a new prime minister would be elected on May 1.

Armenian acting Vice Premier Armen Gevorkyan was in Moscow for talks yesterday, his office said, in an apparent move to secure support from the Kremlin. The country's foreign minister, Edward Nalbandyan, was also believed to be in the Russian capital.

Observers have warned the crisis could destabilize the Moscow-allied nation that has been involved in a decades-long territorial dispute with Azerbaijan.

Russia has a military base in Armenia, and President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday urged restraint when he spoke by phone to Armenian President Armen Sarkisian, who is no relation to Serzh Sargsyan, and is a ceremonial figurehead. The Russian embassy in Yerevan said Wednesday that its officials had met with Pashinian.

The protest movement headed by opposition lawmaker Pashinian, 42, wants the Republican Party to hand over power since Sargsyan quit. The Yelk opposition bloc nominated Pashinian for prime minister, but he fell 13 votes short of a majority on Wednesday. A candidate needs 53 votes to get elected.

Sargsyan, who previously served as Armenia's president for a decade, resigned as prime minister on Monday after almost two weeks of street protests prompted by accusations he had manipulated the constitution to cling to power.

Two week ago, lawmakers voted for Sargsyan as prime minister after he served a decade as Armenia's president, triggering political turmoil in the Moscow-allied nation of 2.9 million people. The protests that began on April 13 center on the appointment of former President Sargsyan as prime minister, part of Armenia's transition to a governmental system that reduces the powers of the presidency and bolsters the premier's. Under the terms of an amended constitution approved in 2015 in a referendum, the presidency will become largely ceremonial. Controversial constitutional amendments approved in 2015 have transferred governing powers from the presidency to the premier.

The opposition said the move was designed to extend his grip on power under a new parliamentary system of government, with tens of thousands taking to the streets of the capital Yerevan and other cities in recent days in largely peaceful protests.