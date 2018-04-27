India, China start informal summit in bid to reset ties

The leaders of India and China are set to make their boldest attempt yet at rapprochement in talks just months after a dispute over a stretch of their high-altitude Himalayan border rekindled fears of war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew to the Chinese city of Wuhan for two days of talks with President Xi Jinping, mostly without aides, officials say, aimed at ending decades of distrust that has deepened as China, with an economy five times bigger than India's, asserts itself in the region.

Their differences are significant: as well as disputes over stretches of a 3,500 km (2,200 miles) border, the Asian giants are bumping up against each other in the Indian Ocean and squabbling over Xi's signature Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

India signaled as recently as Tuesday its opposition to the grand trade and transport plan because one of its branches runs through Pakistani-administered Kashmir, which India claims.

For its part, China has been concerned about U.S. efforts to draw India into a maritime "quad" of democracies, including Japan and Australia, in a part of the world they have begun calling the "Indo-Pacific" instead of the "Asia-Pacific", which to some places China too firmly at the center.

At the same time, pressure over trade that U.S. President Donald Trump has put on China is driving its efforts to improve ties with others facing the heat from Trump, including India.

Both sides have stressed this is an informal meeting rather than a summit - without the pomp and flag-waving children - as a way, hopefully, get more done.

Indian officials said there was no agenda and the two would likely address "misunderstandings" that had festered for years and escalated into a 73-day military face-off on a wind-swept Himalayan plateau last year.