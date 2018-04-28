Turkish, US army chiefs discuss Syria in phone call

Turkey's Chief of Staff Hulusi Akar held a phone call with his U.S. counterpart Joseph Dunford on Friday, the Turkish Armed Forces announced in a written statement Saturday.

Regional security issues and the mutual cooperation between the two countries were discussed in the phone call, according to the statement.

A spokesperson from the Pentagon also made a statement regarding the phone call.

"The two leaders discussed the current security environment in Syria and the Middle East in addition to other mutual items of interest," U.S. Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Patrick S. Ryder said in a press statement.

"They additionally discussed ways to strengthen cooperation to address security concerns facing our nations," he said.

Ryder also emphasized that Dunford and Akar had met multiple times as part of maintaining regular communications between NATO allies.